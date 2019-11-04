All apartments in Wilton Manors
2617 NE 14th Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 AM

2617 NE 14th Ave

2617 Northeast 14th Avenue · (954) 681-2296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor. Loft area upstairs could serve as an office or den. Balconies off each bedroom, washer/dryer. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, slate flooring. Top of the line amenities, state of the art fitness center, beautiful pool w/ hot tub and waterfall, theater room. Add. storage unit included.

AGENT OWNED PROPERTY.
Call or text preferred number for contact to show property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have any available units?
2617 NE 14th Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2617 NE 14th Ave have?
Some of 2617 NE 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 NE 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2617 NE 14th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 NE 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2617 NE 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2617 NE 14th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 NE 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2617 NE 14th Ave has a pool.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2617 NE 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 NE 14th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 NE 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 NE 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
