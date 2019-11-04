2617 NE 14th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor. Loft area upstairs could serve as an office or den. Balconies off each bedroom, washer/dryer. Master bath has a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, slate flooring. Top of the line amenities, state of the art fitness center, beautiful pool w/ hot tub and waterfall, theater room. Add. storage unit included.



AGENT OWNED PROPERTY.

Call or text preferred number for contact to show property.