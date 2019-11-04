All apartments in Wilton Manors
Find more places like 2025 NE 24TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilton Manors, FL
/
2025 NE 24TH ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

2025 NE 24TH ST

2025 Northeast 24th Street · (877) 232-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilton Manors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living. Beautiful Kitchen TOPLINE LG S/S APPLIANCES! Quartz Counters, Euro soft close cabinetry, Euro Double Farm Sink/commercial gooseneck pullout faucet, Zero Grout Line porcelain floors provide a very contemporary feel throughout home. Updated euro baths, and contemporary lighting/ window treatments, sliding glass patio doors off bedrooms/living area provide beautiful views private fenced yard/water views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have any available units?
2025 NE 24TH ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 NE 24TH ST have?
Some of 2025 NE 24TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 NE 24TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2025 NE 24TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 NE 24TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2025 NE 24TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2025 NE 24TH ST does offer parking.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 NE 24TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have a pool?
No, 2025 NE 24TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2025 NE 24TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 NE 24TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 NE 24TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 NE 24TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2025 NE 24TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Similar Pages

Wilton Manors 1 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 Bedrooms
Wilton Manors Apartments with BalconyWilton Manors Apartments with Pool
Wilton Manors Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity