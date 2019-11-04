2025 NE 24TH ST

Amenities
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living. Beautiful Kitchen TOPLINE LG S/S APPLIANCES! Quartz Counters, Euro soft close cabinetry, Euro Double Farm Sink/commercial gooseneck pullout faucet, Zero Grout Line porcelain floors provide a very contemporary feel throughout home. Updated euro baths, and contemporary lighting/ window treatments, sliding glass patio doors off bedrooms/living area provide beautiful views private fenced yard/water views.