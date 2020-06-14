3817 Heron Ridge Lane

Amenities

Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Ready for quick move-in, this unique home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, all solid surfaces with tile and hard-wood floors, bright and welcoming foyer, stylish kitchen with center island, granite and stainless steel appliances, formal dining, living and large family room, brand new A/C units. Outside features include totally screened-in covered patio and pool area and extra large private yard. The long pavered driveway can easily accomodate 9 vehicles plus a 3 car garage, best schools nearby. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582856 ]