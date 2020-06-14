All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

3817 Heron Ridge Lane

3817 Heron Ridge Lane · (954) 993-4760
Location

3817 Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,499

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Heron Ridge Lane, Weston, FL 33331 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Ready for quick move-in, this unique home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, all solid surfaces with tile and hard-wood floors, bright and welcoming foyer, stylish kitchen with center island, granite and stainless steel appliances, formal dining, living and large family room, brand new A/C units. Outside features include totally screened-in covered patio and pool area and extra large private yard. The long pavered driveway can easily accomodate 9 vehicles plus a 3 car garage, best schools nearby. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582856 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have any available units?
3817 Heron Ridge Lane has a unit available for $4,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3817 Heron Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Heron Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Heron Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Heron Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Heron Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3817 Heron Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
