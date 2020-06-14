28 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard
1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
Results within 5 miles of Stuart
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9900 S Ocean Drive
9900 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1023 sqft
Oceana II North is a beautiful active community on the Ocean, pool, gym and community events with lobby. Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath well appointed property with all the comforts of home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1421 sqft
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8880 S Ocean Drive
8880 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1228 sqft
Here is your chance to experience Island Luxury Living!Surround yourself in a Newly remodeled condo that is truly Turnkey! This attractive Condo is an oppurtunity to sit back on the beautiful balcony and enjoy a morning cup of coffee while watching

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8984 SE Hawksnest Court
8984 SE Hawks Nest Ct, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1988 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oakmont located in The Retreat of Hobe Sound.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
9600 S Ocean Drive
9600 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
The Empress is a wonderful gated community The lobby has management on site with game room, gym, community events, pool, ocean, tennis courts, bike storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6720 SE South Marina Way
6720 Southeast South Marina Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3642 sqft
Discover this Sailfish Point's "estate" golf course home overlooking a tranquil lake and the 2nd and 6th fairways of the Jack Nicklaus “Signature” golf course. Perfect SE Exposure! Perfect long green golf course views.

1 of 26

Last updated November 5 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2080 NE Ocean Dr
2080 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
Stunning ocean front FURNISHED Condo! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1343 sqft unit.
City Guide for Stuart, FL

Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stuart, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stuart renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

