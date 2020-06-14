Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake park
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL with garage

Lake Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1800 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
21 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,467
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1370 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10263 Allamanda Cir
10263 Allamanda Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2299 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage located in one of the best family neighborhoods in the northern Palm Beaches. Spacious living room, dining room and a sun filled eat in kitchen which opens to large family room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
85 Stoney Dr
85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,867
2235 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Square Lake
1 Unit Available
13644 dumont rd
13644 Dumont Rd, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3052 sqft
Massive New Alton 4BR in Palm Beach Gardens - Property Id: 287948 Beautiful Park B model home. Tiles in main area, wood stairs and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bdrm, full bath&florida room connecting garage. Master suite upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2355 Village Blvd
2355 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Mediterranean Villa Style West Palm Apartment - Property Id: 12322 PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING. AMENITIES INCLUDE: Car Care Center Elegant Clubhouse Conference Room Lighted Tennis Court Billiards Room Restricted / Gated Access 24-Hr.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
5600 N Flagler Dr
5600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!! 2 BED 2 BATH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN FULLY FURNISHED.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Park, FL

Lake Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Park 1 BedroomsLake Park 2 BedroomsLake Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Park 3 BedroomsLake Park Apartments with Balcony
Lake Park Apartments with GarageLake Park Apartments with GymLake Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Park Apartments with Parking
Lake Park Apartments with PoolLake Park Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Park Furnished ApartmentsLake Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FL
Jupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kelsey City

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College