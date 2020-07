Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room dog park e-payments green community key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal playground pool table smoke-free community yoga

Proudly displaying its Latin influence, District West Gables serves as the soul of West Miami. After touring through the bold selection of studio, one, two, and three bedroom residences, you’ll feel a wave of fresh Floridian flare complemented by a modern take on urban apartment living. This dynamic culture was orchestrated into the duo of buildings anchoring the foundation of District West Gables. Both newly developed, the buildings dance to an identical beat, while both boasting separate resort-style swimming pools and top-of-the-line fitness studios. Centrally located in West Miami, District West Gables is a dynamic destination on the coast of Miami, Doral, and Coral Gables.