West Melbourne, FL
529 Edward Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

529 Edward Road

529 Edward Road · No Longer Available
Location

529 Edward Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Canova Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Edward Road have any available units?
529 Edward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Melbourne, FL.
Is 529 Edward Road currently offering any rent specials?
529 Edward Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Edward Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Edward Road is pet friendly.
Does 529 Edward Road offer parking?
No, 529 Edward Road does not offer parking.
Does 529 Edward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Edward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Edward Road have a pool?
Yes, 529 Edward Road has a pool.
Does 529 Edward Road have accessible units?
No, 529 Edward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Edward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Edward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Edward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Edward Road does not have units with air conditioning.
