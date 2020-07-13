/
pet friendly apartments
92 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
17 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3071 Mary Street
3071 Mary Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1263 sqft
This remodeled single story home is Super Clean and centrally located just off Dairy road in the middle of town. Large fenced in yard, move in ready and owner will consider small pets. No big dogs or dangerous breeds please.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2653 Vining Street
2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1572 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1190 Olde Bailey Lane
1190 Olde Bailey Lane, West Melbourne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2763 sqft
If you need bedrooms - this home has 5 of them along with 3 bathrooms and a very large loft upstairs! Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home sits on a corner lot. The owner will consider a pet.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
737 Greenwood Manor Circle
737 Greenwood Manor Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED - UPDATED - LOFT, FIREPLACE, BACKS TO POND/TREED AREA. Loft Can Function as 3rd Bedroom/Office (Features Its Own Bath w/Shower).
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
360 Rheine Road
360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1763 sqft
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harvard Apartments
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hammock Trace Preserve
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
314 Stendal Road Northwest
314 Stendal Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1553 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Hgts
1625 Elizabeth Street
1625 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, FL
Studio
$725
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated 1st floor studio with planks flooring through out. New refrigerator, microwave, & cook top. City water, sewer & trash is included in your rent. This apartment has a community pool!!! Owner will accept 1 small cat or dog.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
657 Ridge Club Drive
657 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
2 bedrm, 1.5 bath condo, 1st floor. Screened porch and storage room on front entry and a private fenced courtyard off family rm.Open kitchen with glass slider doors opening to screened porch. Breakfast bar open to family rm. Stack washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
23 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Port Malabar Country Club
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
