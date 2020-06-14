/
1 bedroom apartments
44 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
901 Sonesta Avenue
901 Sanesta Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
825 sqft
Come take a look at this lovely one bedroom, ground floor unit. Close to I95, shopping, restaurants. Features of this property include a living room, with dining area, stackable washer & dryer, screened porch area and community pool.
Results within 5 miles of West Melbourne
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
720 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
756 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
732 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$853
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
