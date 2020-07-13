/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
154 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2538 Ventura Circle
2538 Ventura Circle, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1508 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home on one of the best lots. Mature landscaping, private backyard with no homes behind and nice views. Privacy fenced with/shading oak tree. Open kitchen with 42'' cabinets with crown molding and tiled backsplash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cannova Park
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westbrooke
2653 Vining Street
2653 Vining Street, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1572 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE IN WESTBROOKE! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2-car garage. Large Great Room with vaulted ceilings that looks out on the lanai and oversized back yard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1190 Olde Bailey Lane
1190 Olde Bailey Lane, West Melbourne, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2763 sqft
If you need bedrooms - this home has 5 of them along with 3 bathrooms and a very large loft upstairs! Large eat in kitchen, 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home sits on a corner lot. The owner will consider a pet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Stratford Point
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1627 sqft
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.
1 of 2
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis
1 of 17
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
101 San Paulo Circle
101 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1220 sqft
GREAT UPDATED CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR.CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND HARRIS, GRUMMAN, GE LOCKHEED, EMBRAER, HEALTH FIRST AND MORE.WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. EXTRA PARKING FOR YOUR BOAT OR TRAILER.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
737 Greenwood Manor Circle
737 Greenwood Manor Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED - UPDATED - LOFT, FIREPLACE, BACKS TO POND/TREED AREA. Loft Can Function as 3rd Bedroom/Office (Features Its Own Bath w/Shower).
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
620 Ridge Club Drive Bldg D
620 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Beautiful Ridgewood Club Condominium - This meticulously maintained second floor end unit 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath condominium is a "must see".
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
901 Sonesta Avenue
901 Sanesta Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
Great Fully furnished 2 BR 1st floor unit with tile floor throughout, spacious master bedroom, newly upgraded vanities in master & guest bath and many great amenities available in this condo. Rent includes cable/ phone.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
598 N Wickham Road
598 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Cute and comfortable fully furnished1st floor condo including washer and dryer in unit. All utilities included. There is a large private patio for outdoor living. Community pool. Assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
586 N Wickham Road
586 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Move in ready condo right off Wickham, centrally located. Clean and well kept, rent includes water, basic internet and cable. Community has a nice pool. Clean background and credit check required. 1st and Security to move in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hammock Trace Preserve
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
314 Stendal Road Northwest
314 Stendal Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1553 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
West Melbourne 1 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 BedroomsWest Melbourne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Melbourne 3 BedroomsWest Melbourne Accessible Apartments
West Melbourne Apartments with BalconyWest Melbourne Apartments with GarageWest Melbourne Apartments with GymWest Melbourne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Melbourne Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL