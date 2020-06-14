166 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with garage
The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!
West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more
West Melbourne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.