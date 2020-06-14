Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

166 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL with garage

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Very nice, clean house in convenient location. Nice size fenced in yard & screened porch. Washer/dryer included in rent. Walk across to community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Melbourne Village Gardens
1 Unit Available
419 Daniel Drive
419 Daniel Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1179 sqft
Application pending 5/11/2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Hidden Heights
1 Unit Available
171 Secret Drive
171 Secret Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2022 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in a desirable community Hidden Heights on a small lake with lots of tranquility. This home features an open floor plan with a large living and dining area, large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1627 sqft
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westbrooke
1 Unit Available
2616 Kendrick Court
2616 Kendrick Court, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2030 sqft
This home has a great open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, family, dinning, nook, kitchen, Florida room & laundry. New roof, recently painted inside. Walking distance to schools There's a community pool. Owner will consider small pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1848 sqft
Great house in a great neighborhood. Close to schools & shopping. Freshly painted. Kitchen cabinets being updated shortly. Pond view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3099 sqft
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Eastwood Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
2078 Maeve Circle
2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3922 Joslin Way
3922 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games.

1 of 15

Last updated February 21 at 04:03am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2097 sqft
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1030 Venetian Drive
1030 Venetian Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
Available now. Spacious, clean unit in sought after Venetian Village close to shopping, dining, I95 access. Large bedrooms, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1048 NE Newbern Street
1048 Newbern St NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1346 sqft
Spacious house! Brand New carpet!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4063 Palladian Way
4063 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Gated Community in desirable area of Melbourne with excellent Schools and 15 minutes to ocean.Home boasts large eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Large Living/Dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1020 Venetian Drive
1020 Venetian Dr, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1781 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom and two bathrooms with attached one car garage! Community pool, plenty of space, private entrance takes you upstairs to an open loft like second floor upstairs unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4108 Palladian Way
4108 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2023 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bdr, 2 baths home with 2 car garage in GATED desirable Hammock Trace Preserve. This home features vaulted ceilings with tile and carpet throughout.
City Guide for West Melbourne, FL

The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!

West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Melbourne, FL

West Melbourne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

