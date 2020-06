Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.5 first floor flex room which is great for an office, playroom, weight room, study ect. expansive screened covered porch and large yard. Centrally located. Close to Downtown Melbourne, airport,hospital, Melbourne Square mall, houses of worship, restaurants and beaches. All room measurements approximate