8113 LAGO MIST WAY

Gorgeous waterfront home 4 beds 2.5 bath 3 car garage providing plenty of space for larger families, with the ease of only one floor. The gourmet kitchen offers GE® stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets, with a large, open feel so families can spend time cooking or relaxing together in the adjoining family room. The master suite is huge, with a garden tub, split his and hers sinks and an over-sized walk-in closet. Enjoy watching the sunsets from your covered patio, and the three-car garage provides plenty of additional storage to keep things organized. Everything's Included: Designer blinds, extended tile throughout the living areas, 15 SEER HVAC, washer and dryer and so much more. Enjoy the numerous activities or simply enjoy the view. Already hugely popular throughout the world, we are excited to introduce Metro Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons. Epperson will be the first to feature this incredible, transformative amenity to the United States. At seven acres in size and with crystal clear blue waters, home owners will have an opportunity to live a coastal lifestyle steps away from their front door. Lagoon Living Includes: Cabana Pool, In-Water Obstacle Platform, Event Pavilion, Swim-Up Bar Tidal Pool, Recreation Rentals, Restaurant, Family Beach Acres of Crystal Clear Blue Water.