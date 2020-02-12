8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities
WELCOME HOME TO PARADISE!!! FINALLY, a place where you can live AND vacation. Your newer home in this amazing paradise community is waiting just for you! Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom (plus an office/den), 2.5 bathroom modern Wesley Chapel home, located in the beautiful gated community of Epperson Ranch. The community boasts a breathtaking 7.5 acre Crystal Lagoon and is surrounded by water for your enjoyment. This home has everything you want inside, including upgraded doors, a screen in lanai, granite counter tops, basin sinks and more. The community is just minutes from restaurants, parks, and is a very short ride from all the best Tampa Bay has to offer. Schedule your private showing today!
ALL APPLICANTS MUST have at least a 575 credit score, and make 3xs the rent in monthly income. Two months security deposit is required. No exceptions.