All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

8012 Olive Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8012 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME TO PARADISE!!! FINALLY, a place where you can live AND vacation. Your newer home in this amazing paradise community is waiting just for you! Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom (plus an office/den), 2.5 bathroom modern Wesley Chapel home, located in the beautiful gated community of Epperson Ranch. The community boasts a breathtaking 7.5 acre Crystal Lagoon and is surrounded by water for your enjoyment. This home has everything you want inside, including upgraded doors, a screen in lanai, granite counter tops, basin sinks and more. The community is just minutes from restaurants, parks, and is a very short ride from all the best Tampa Bay has to offer. Schedule your private showing today!

ALL APPLICANTS MUST have at least a 575 credit score, and make 3xs the rent in monthly income. Two months security deposit is required. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8012 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa