4805 DIAMONDS PALM LOOP

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Country Walk. Have use of all the Country Walk amenities. Granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, tile in the kitchen, all appliances included. Split floor plan so master on side if the home. 3 other bedrooms on opposite side of house share a full
bathroom. Living room/dining room is plenty big. Eat in kitchen opens up to family room and has a walk in pantry and a built in desk. Very large back yard with conservation and water view. 3 car garage. NO PETS