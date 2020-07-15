4805 DIAMONDS PALM LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Country Walk. Have use of all the Country Walk amenities. Granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, tile in the kitchen, all appliances included. Split floor plan so master on side if the home. 3 other bedrooms on opposite side of house share a full

bathroom. Living room/dining room is plenty big. Eat in kitchen opens up to family room and has a walk in pantry and a built in desk. Very large back yard with conservation and water view. 3 car garage. NO PETS