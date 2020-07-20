4514 GATEWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come make this beautiful Saddlebrook house, Home. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, den and 3 car garage. Home features hard wood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and includes a washer and dryer. Centrally located to many great shopping centers such as wiregrass mall and premium outlet mall. Within an half hour of many great attractions such Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, Tampa Zoo at Lowry Park, Tampa International Airport and Downtown Tampa. Come see this house soon and make it home.