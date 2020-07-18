All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 4338 Fennwood Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
4338 Fennwood Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4338 Fennwood Ct.

4338 Fennwood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4338 Fennwood Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Baths Townhouse in Zephyrhills! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 21/2 bath. The Kitchen has gorgeous Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple cabinets for ample storage. Solid concrete block home with Foam insulation between homes. This is a small gated community and is close to everything! A rated schools, maintenance free living. Beautiful and quiet community is just north of SR 56 and Meadow Pointe Blvd. convenient to shopping and restaurants at Wire Grass Mall, The Groves in Wesley Chapel Mall, restaurants, and parks!, near major interstates, state college/university and easy commute to the city of Tampa. Access to the facilities and beautiful pools at Meadow Pointe 3 & 4 clubhouses.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4459832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have any available units?
4338 Fennwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have?
Some of 4338 Fennwood Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 Fennwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4338 Fennwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 Fennwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4338 Fennwood Ct. has a pool.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4338 Fennwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4338 Fennwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg