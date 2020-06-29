4307 Kingsmill Ct

Amenities

Call Sue Wedig 813-712-8498 to view this gorgeous 4 bedroom two story single family home in Country Walk. The open floor plan offers plenty of room for your friends and family with over 2200sf of living space. All bedrooms are located upstairs. There are 2 central heat/air systems to provide constant comfort. Lawn Service is included in the rent. The Country Walk community offers a community pool, fitness area, playground and more for the entire family. Home is located on a private cul-de-sac with a conservation lot to the rear. Home for Sale OR For Rent.