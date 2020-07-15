All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 7 2019

4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE

4233 Rustic Pine Place · No Longer Available
Location

4233 Rustic Pine Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning Seven Oaks home located in the gated village of Knollpoint. This beautiful home features 5 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage all on a private cul de sac lot. This dream home is perfect for entertaining with an a spacious formal dining area open to the expansive great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances with double ovens, pantry, and eat in kitchen area. Also located on the first floor is an office and guest bedroom will full bath perfect for a mother in-law or guest suite. Upstairs, you will find the sizable bonus room with a wet bar perfect for a game room or theater room! The second story master suite is complete with walk in closets and en suite bath featuring his and hers vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you will also find, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Wow, and that's not all. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your oversized screen lanai or fires by your outdoor fire pit. This large pie shaped conservation lot has no front or back yard neighbors. Seven Oaks is an award winning community with clubhouse, newly renovated gym, multiple pools, water slide, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, parks, and more. Close to I-75 with and a hospital in close proximity, the new Shops at Wiregrass, Seven Oaks Elementary, and everything else Wesley Chapel has to offer. **THIS HOME OFFERS LEASE TO HOME OPTION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have any available units?
4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have?
Some of 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
