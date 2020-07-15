4233 RUSTIC PINE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym game room parking pool garage guest suite media room tennis court volleyball court

Stunning Seven Oaks home located in the gated village of Knollpoint. This beautiful home features 5 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage all on a private cul de sac lot. This dream home is perfect for entertaining with an a spacious formal dining area open to the expansive great room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances with double ovens, pantry, and eat in kitchen area. Also located on the first floor is an office and guest bedroom will full bath perfect for a mother in-law or guest suite. Upstairs, you will find the sizable bonus room with a wet bar perfect for a game room or theater room! The second story master suite is complete with walk in closets and en suite bath featuring his and hers vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you will also find, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. Wow, and that's not all. Enjoy relaxing evenings on your oversized screen lanai or fires by your outdoor fire pit. This large pie shaped conservation lot has no front or back yard neighbors. Seven Oaks is an award winning community with clubhouse, newly renovated gym, multiple pools, water slide, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, parks, and more. Close to I-75 with and a hospital in close proximity, the new Shops at Wiregrass, Seven Oaks Elementary, and everything else Wesley Chapel has to offer. **THIS HOME OFFERS LEASE TO HOME OPTION!