Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave carpet

Very nice Meadow Pointe home is ready for new tenants. Exterior and interior painted 2018, Yard fenced 2018 and new carpet 2018. There is a home warranty on all appliances and AC unit. Home located in the Whinsenton Community off of Meadow Point Parkway between 54 and 56. Convenient to major roads and shopping. Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall are only minutes away. Cleaning fee required at move out.