Wesley Chapel, FL
4065 EMPOLI COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

4065 EMPOLI COURT

4065 Empoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Empoli Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this corner lot, cul-de-sac and pond view home in desired Estancia Community! You are greeted by lots of light, open floor concept, and a stunning pond view with a conservation backdrop! This kitchen has been fully upgraded with double oven, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and wine refrigerator extension. The home has lots of storage and additional overhead garage racks. The master bedroom is conveniently located on 1st floor providing privacy from other rooms with walk in closet. The beautiful iron rod stairs leads you to a large bonus room with it's own wet bar area! A central vacuum system makes cleaning super easy! The backyard has plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining. This home is perfect if you are building, relocating, or just wanting an upgrade on renting. Living in Estancia is a lifestyle. Enjoy the zero entry pool, lap pool, slide, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, dog park, trials, fitness center, and more. Neighborhood is located new I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Ice Skating Rink, Wesley Chapel Hospital, restaurants, shops, and more. This community is zoned for A+ schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have any available units?
4065 EMPOLI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have?
Some of 4065 EMPOLI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 EMPOLI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4065 EMPOLI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 EMPOLI COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 EMPOLI COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4065 EMPOLI COURT offers parking.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4065 EMPOLI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4065 EMPOLI COURT has a pool.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have accessible units?
No, 4065 EMPOLI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4065 EMPOLI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4065 EMPOLI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4065 EMPOLI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
