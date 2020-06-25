4065 EMPOLI COURT

Amenities

Welcome to this corner lot, cul-de-sac and pond view home in desired Estancia Community! You are greeted by lots of light, open floor concept, and a stunning pond view with a conservation backdrop! This kitchen has been fully upgraded with double oven, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and wine refrigerator extension. The home has lots of storage and additional overhead garage racks. The master bedroom is conveniently located on 1st floor providing privacy from other rooms with walk in closet. The beautiful iron rod stairs leads you to a large bonus room with it's own wet bar area! A central vacuum system makes cleaning super easy! The backyard has plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining. This home is perfect if you are building, relocating, or just wanting an upgrade on renting. Living in Estancia is a lifestyle. Enjoy the zero entry pool, lap pool, slide, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, dog park, trials, fitness center, and more. Neighborhood is located new I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Ice Skating Rink, Wesley Chapel Hospital, restaurants, shops, and more. This community is zoned for A+ schools.