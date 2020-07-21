All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 23 2020

4022 Waterville Ave

4022 Waterville Avenue
Location

4022 Waterville Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Meadow Pointe 4 Bedroom - Standard Pacific Mayfair II floor plan. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1879 SqFt home located in the beautiful community of Country Walk. Enter the home to a huge inviting great room, ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and a nice decorative back splash with an eat in breakfast area. Generously sized master bedroom has 3 windows to allow for extra natural light. The master bath features dual sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. Tile in all the wet areas and laminate flooring throughout the home. This home has been well kept and is extremely clean. Freshly painted exterior. Outside you will enjoy your pond views from a huge 15x26 covered lanai. Just outside the lanai is an over sized pavered patio with a covered gazebo for grilling. This home is located in the heart of Wesley Chapel with Highly Rated Schools and minutes from the new Florida Hospital and all the best dining shopping and entertainment in the area. Easy access to I-75 and I-275. Country Walk features 2 pools, a gorgeous clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, soccer fields, playground, dog park and much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3209612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Waterville Ave have any available units?
4022 Waterville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4022 Waterville Ave have?
Some of 4022 Waterville Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Waterville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Waterville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Waterville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 Waterville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave offer parking?
No, 4022 Waterville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Waterville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4022 Waterville Ave has a pool.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave have accessible units?
No, 4022 Waterville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Waterville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4022 Waterville Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4022 Waterville Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
