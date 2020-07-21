4022 Waterville Ave

Amenities

Meadow Pointe 4 Bedroom - Standard Pacific Mayfair II floor plan. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1879 SqFt home located in the beautiful community of Country Walk. Enter the home to a huge inviting great room, ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and a nice decorative back splash with an eat in breakfast area. Generously sized master bedroom has 3 windows to allow for extra natural light. The master bath features dual sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. Tile in all the wet areas and laminate flooring throughout the home. This home has been well kept and is extremely clean. Freshly painted exterior. Outside you will enjoy your pond views from a huge 15x26 covered lanai. Just outside the lanai is an over sized pavered patio with a covered gazebo for grilling. This home is located in the heart of Wesley Chapel with Highly Rated Schools and minutes from the new Florida Hospital and all the best dining shopping and entertainment in the area. Easy access to I-75 and I-275. Country Walk features 2 pools, a gorgeous clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, soccer fields, playground, dog park and much more.



No Pets Allowed



