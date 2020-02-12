3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 beds 2 baths and 1,730sf. There are many recent upgrades including painting the exterior & the interior of the home. The front door has been stained & a new lock set added. In the kitchen there is a brand new refrigerator, stove hood AND Gorgeous GLASS tile for the back splash . Also there's a NEW washer and dryer for the laundry room. In both baths the vanity

tops were replaced with new Granite tops with under mount sinks & NEW toilets. Laminate and tile are throughout the home. The formal living room and the separated den/office are at the front of the home as you enter through the tiled foyer . The kitchen, formal dining area, and dinette are next. The chandelier for the formal dining is OUTSTANDING! The kitchen has wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, corner closet pantry and large breakfast bar. The bedrooms are “split”. The master bedroom suite is to the rear

of the home. It features a walk-in closet, dual sinks in the vanity area, deep “steeping” bathtub, a large tiled shower, and a linen closet. The other two bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceiling fans and good closet space. They share the hall bath which is also accessible for guests. This bath has a tub/shower combination. The laundry room is a separate inside room and has nice shelving. The garage has an automatic door opener.