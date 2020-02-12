All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE

3941 Langdrum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Langdrum Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 beds 2 baths and 1,730sf. There are many recent upgrades including painting the exterior & the interior of the home. The front door has been stained & a new lock set added. In the kitchen there is a brand new refrigerator, stove hood AND Gorgeous GLASS tile for the back splash . Also there's a NEW washer and dryer for the laundry room. In both baths the vanity
tops were replaced with new Granite tops with under mount sinks & NEW toilets. Laminate and tile are throughout the home. The formal living room and the separated den/office are at the front of the home as you enter through the tiled foyer . The kitchen, formal dining area, and dinette are next. The chandelier for the formal dining is OUTSTANDING! The kitchen has wood cabinets, solid surface countertops, corner closet pantry and large breakfast bar. The bedrooms are “split”. The master bedroom suite is to the rear
of the home. It features a walk-in closet, dual sinks in the vanity area, deep “steeping” bathtub, a large tiled shower, and a linen closet. The other two bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceiling fans and good closet space. They share the hall bath which is also accessible for guests. This bath has a tub/shower combination. The laundry room is a separate inside room and has nice shelving. The garage has an automatic door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have any available units?
3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have?
Some of 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 LANGDRUM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
