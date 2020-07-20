All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

3906 Washburn Place

3906 Washburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Washburn Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61b33f2096 ---- This four bedroom and two bathroom home has vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for everyone. The open kitchen with a breakfast bar and a dining nook opens up to the family room. Walk in pantry and plenty of shelves and cabinets to keep everything tucked away. New laminate flooring throughout main areas of the home. The dining room and living room offer plenty of formal space and the split floor plan make the master bedroom a true retreat. Enjoy the evenings under your covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. This gated community includes community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Washburn Place have any available units?
3906 Washburn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3906 Washburn Place have?
Some of 3906 Washburn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Washburn Place currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Washburn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Washburn Place pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Washburn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3906 Washburn Place offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Washburn Place offers parking.
Does 3906 Washburn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Washburn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Washburn Place have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Washburn Place has a pool.
Does 3906 Washburn Place have accessible units?
No, 3906 Washburn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Washburn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Washburn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Washburn Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3906 Washburn Place has units with air conditioning.
