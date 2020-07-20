3906 Washburn Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61b33f2096 ---- This four bedroom and two bathroom home has vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for everyone. The open kitchen with a breakfast bar and a dining nook opens up to the family room. Walk in pantry and plenty of shelves and cabinets to keep everything tucked away. New laminate flooring throughout main areas of the home. The dining room and living room offer plenty of formal space and the split floor plan make the master bedroom a true retreat. Enjoy the evenings under your covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. This gated community includes community pool and playground.