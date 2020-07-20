---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61b33f2096 ---- This four bedroom and two bathroom home has vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for everyone. The open kitchen with a breakfast bar and a dining nook opens up to the family room. Walk in pantry and plenty of shelves and cabinets to keep everything tucked away. New laminate flooring throughout main areas of the home. The dining room and living room offer plenty of formal space and the split floor plan make the master bedroom a true retreat. Enjoy the evenings under your covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. This gated community includes community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3906 Washburn Place have any available units?
3906 Washburn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3906 Washburn Place have?
Some of 3906 Washburn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Washburn Place currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Washburn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.