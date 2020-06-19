3429 Chapel Creek Cir

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to set an appointment to see this ultra clean and beautifully decorated villa in Seven Oaks. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of the community then come home to relax. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, open floor plan with split bedroom. Amazing dream come true master bedroom that is 13x20! You won't want to miss this home. Painted in gray with teal highlights you will literally say WOW and how soon can I move in! Minimum qualifications are 600 credit score and income of at least 3 times the rent. Available for move in April 1, 2019. Maximum 1 pet not exceeding 50#