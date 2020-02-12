All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3336 Chapel Creek Cir

3336 Chapel Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Chapel Creek Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS HOME IN WESLEY CHAPEL! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths villa in beautiful Seven Oaks. Home opens to an spacious and elegant living and dining rooms with views of the rear of your home. Your kitchen is impressive with loads of 42 custom wood cabinetry, stainless, full appliance package, ceramic tile floor, large eat in area in kitchen. Master bedroom has an extra sitting room area with full glass wall, walk-in closet. double vanities, garden tub, separate shower. Seven Oaks is an awesome community located near shopping, restaurants, SR 54, I75, Wiregrass Mall, hospitals, grocery, fitness centers, entertainment, and so much more! The wonderful community offers access to the pool, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts are just some of the amenities available in this desirable neighborhood.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

(RLNE5677751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have any available units?
3336 Chapel Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have?
Some of 3336 Chapel Creek Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Chapel Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Chapel Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Chapel Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir offers parking.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir has a pool.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Chapel Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Chapel Creek Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

