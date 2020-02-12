3336 Chapel Creek Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS HOME IN WESLEY CHAPEL! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths villa in beautiful Seven Oaks. Home opens to an spacious and elegant living and dining rooms with views of the rear of your home. Your kitchen is impressive with loads of 42 custom wood cabinetry, stainless, full appliance package, ceramic tile floor, large eat in area in kitchen. Master bedroom has an extra sitting room area with full glass wall, walk-in closet. double vanities, garden tub, separate shower. Seven Oaks is an awesome community located near shopping, restaurants, SR 54, I75, Wiregrass Mall, hospitals, grocery, fitness centers, entertainment, and so much more! The wonderful community offers access to the pool, clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts are just some of the amenities available in this desirable neighborhood.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



(RLNE5677751)