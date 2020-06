Amenities

Brand new 3/2.5 townhouse with 1 car garage. Open concept in main living area. Spacious kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and island. Large family room that overlooks covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master with ensuite bathroom plus two additional bedrooms. Internet and water is included. Enjoy the amenities of Union Park, which includes community pool, walking trails, playground, dog park, and fitness center. Schedule your tour today.