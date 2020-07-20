32931 HILLMAN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the quiet community of Ashton Oaks, this beautiful home looks like a model. This two-story, 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home with bonus upstairs loft rental, is situated on a corner lot and cul-de-sac. The lovely entrance with covered screened front porch welcomes you. Once inside, you will immediately notice the stunning engineered wood flooring found both in the family room and flex space. Flex space would be perfect for an office, formal dining area, den or whatever you desire. Family room and kitchen combo is open, light and bright, making the space perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen boasts staggered 42” upper maple wood cabinets, built-in wine rack, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, closet pantry and sliders to back patio. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Spacious master suite features dual sinks, relaxing garden tub and separate shower. Oversized screened lanai has plenty of room for lounging with a great view of the completely fenced back yard. Fence is Vinyl PVC. The Ashton Oaks Community offers a Dog Park and pool. Minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Moffitt, State College, Ice Complex, Restaurants, Florida Hospital, I-275 & I-75. Welcome home!