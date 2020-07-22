31433 SHAKER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully maintained home is ready for your finishing touches! 2 Car Garage keeps your vehicles out of the sun and rain. Bonus Room is perfect as a den/office or a flex room! This open floor plan looks great with any decor. Recessed lighting and tons of natural light to brighten your day. NEW refrigerator with ice-maker and water dispenser, microwave and dishwasher. Cherry wood cabinets and Granite countertops for the chef in the family! Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet and full bath for privacy. Master Bathroom features dual vanities, and sinks and spacious walk-in stand-in shower. Pantry and Linen Closets to store all of your essentials. Relax on the extended enclosed lanai to soak in the sun or just a barbecue without the bugs. Central AC and Heat will keep you comfy year round. Washer and Dryer Included for your convenience. Window Blinds allow just the right amount of light. Ceiling Fans though out home to keep cool. Convenient to Shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants near by. Near The Wiregrass Mall, Advent hospital and the premium outlet mall.