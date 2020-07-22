All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31433 SHAKER CIRCLE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

31433 SHAKER CIRCLE

31433 Shaker Circle · No Longer Available
Location

31433 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully maintained home is ready for your finishing touches! 2 Car Garage keeps your vehicles out of the sun and rain. Bonus Room is perfect as a den/office or a flex room! This open floor plan looks great with any decor. Recessed lighting and tons of natural light to brighten your day. NEW refrigerator with ice-maker and water dispenser, microwave and dishwasher. Cherry wood cabinets and Granite countertops for the chef in the family! Master Bedroom with huge walk-in closet and full bath for privacy. Master Bathroom features dual vanities, and sinks and spacious walk-in stand-in shower. Pantry and Linen Closets to store all of your essentials. Relax on the extended enclosed lanai to soak in the sun or just a barbecue without the bugs. Central AC and Heat will keep you comfy year round. Washer and Dryer Included for your convenience. Window Blinds allow just the right amount of light. Ceiling Fans though out home to keep cool. Convenient to Shopping with groceries, retail and restaurants near by. Near The Wiregrass Mall, Advent hospital and the premium outlet mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have any available units?
31433 SHAKER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have?
Some of 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
31433 SHAKER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31433 SHAKER CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
