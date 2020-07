Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets and laminate floor. The home has a split bedroom layout. Screened in lanai with a conservation view. Located in Meadow Pointe 3 close to the pool and clubhouse. Trash included in rent. As of this posting, home is located within A+ school districts. Owner managed. Call today to get qualifications and discuss showing opportunities.