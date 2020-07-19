31348 WRENCREST DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

If you’re looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, and tile and carpet floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliance and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms boast good closet space, and the master suite includes a private bath. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, gym, pool, tennis court and walking trails for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!