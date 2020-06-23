31155 FLANNERY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

TOP RATED SCHOOLS: John Long Middle and Wiregrass High. This home looks and smells like new! Huge living area on the main floor with eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Enclosed patio area off the back includes storage area. All three bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Master has his and hers closets, bath has double sinks. Open uncovered parking directly in front of the unit with one assigned. Rent includes water/ sewer and trash. Available immediately. Pets considered with owner's approval.