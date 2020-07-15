Rent Calculator
30825 Temple Stand Ave
30825 Temple Stand Ave
30825 Temple Stand Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
30825 Temple Stand Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Must see!!!
Beautiful 2 story 3/2.5 with attached garage and granite counter tops.
Awesome bonus room upstairs, and master bath has double sinks.
Garden tub!
HUGE fenced back yard.
Call us today at 727-712-6073 option 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have any available units?
30825 Temple Stand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have?
Some of 30825 Temple Stand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30825 Temple Stand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30825 Temple Stand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30825 Temple Stand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 30825 Temple Stand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 30825 Temple Stand Ave offers parking.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30825 Temple Stand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have a pool?
No, 30825 Temple Stand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have accessible units?
No, 30825 Temple Stand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30825 Temple Stand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 30825 Temple Stand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30825 Temple Stand Ave has units with air conditioning.
