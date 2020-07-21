All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

30537 Lanesborough Cir

30537 Lanesborough Circle · No Longer Available
Location

30537 Lanesborough Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Call Norma Newgent at 813-501-7442 for details and to schedule a showing for this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Meadow Pointe 3. Walk into the large living room/dining room combination. Laundry room is off the 2 car garage and includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom is very large with a huge walk in closet, and a large master bath. Tub is jacuzzi without jets. Separate sinks and vanities with a convenient make up area at the end of one vanity. The eat in kitchen opens to the family room and has a view of the large screened in lanai. Lanai has a hot tub that does not work and will not be operational for the duration of the lease. Fitness machine on lanai may or may not stay. All utilities and lawn care are the responsibility of the owner. You are going to love this clean, no carpet home. Call today to schedule a showing and get your application in right away. This will go fast. Looking for quick occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have any available units?
30537 Lanesborough Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have?
Some of 30537 Lanesborough Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30537 Lanesborough Cir currently offering any rent specials?
30537 Lanesborough Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30537 Lanesborough Cir pet-friendly?
No, 30537 Lanesborough Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir offer parking?
Yes, 30537 Lanesborough Cir offers parking.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30537 Lanesborough Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have a pool?
No, 30537 Lanesborough Cir does not have a pool.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have accessible units?
No, 30537 Lanesborough Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30537 Lanesborough Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 30537 Lanesborough Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30537 Lanesborough Cir has units with air conditioning.
