30537 Lanesborough Cir

Call Norma Newgent at 813-501-7442 for details and to schedule a showing for this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Meadow Pointe 3. Walk into the large living room/dining room combination. Laundry room is off the 2 car garage and includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom is very large with a huge walk in closet, and a large master bath. Tub is jacuzzi without jets. Separate sinks and vanities with a convenient make up area at the end of one vanity. The eat in kitchen opens to the family room and has a view of the large screened in lanai. Lanai has a hot tub that does not work and will not be operational for the duration of the lease. Fitness machine on lanai may or may not stay. All utilities and lawn care are the responsibility of the owner. You are going to love this clean, no carpet home. Call today to schedule a showing and get your application in right away. This will go fast. Looking for quick occupancy.