30527 CEASAR PARK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful newer home with granite in kitchen plus all bathrooms! Ceramic tile in downstairs except for the 4th bedroom which has carpet & perfect forMother-in-law. Large family room that has huge glass doors to very large covered and pavered L shaped patio with a pond view. The exterior lawnPLUS sprinkler system is maintained by the HOA at no charge to tenant- thus saving a minimum $280 monthly. Kitchen is very large with beautifulwood cabinets. All appliances included plus washer/dryer in laundry room. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft area for additionalsitting/entertaining. The master bath has both tub & shower plus dual sinks. The community boasts A rated schools PLUS the most fabulousclubhouse/playground/swimming pools/tennis courts/etc. you will find anywhere. No need to join anywhere else---ALL in your gated community.Long term rental is possible also- you will never want to move once you are here! Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit- plus breedguidelines per HOA restrictions. CALL to view...You will not be disappointed!!