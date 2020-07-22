All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30527 CEASAR PARK DR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

30527 CEASAR PARK DR

30527 Caesar Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30527 Caesar Park Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful newer home with granite in kitchen plus all bathrooms! Ceramic tile in downstairs except for the 4th bedroom which has carpet & perfect forMother-in-law. Large family room that has huge glass doors to very large covered and pavered L shaped patio with a pond view. The exterior lawnPLUS sprinkler system is maintained by the HOA at no charge to tenant- thus saving a minimum $280 monthly. Kitchen is very large with beautifulwood cabinets. All appliances included plus washer/dryer in laundry room. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft area for additionalsitting/entertaining. The master bath has both tub & shower plus dual sinks. The community boasts A rated schools PLUS the most fabulousclubhouse/playground/swimming pools/tennis courts/etc. you will find anywhere. No need to join anywhere else---ALL in your gated community.Long term rental is possible also- you will never want to move once you are here! Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit- plus breedguidelines per HOA restrictions. CALL to view...You will not be disappointed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have any available units?
30527 CEASAR PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have?
Some of 30527 CEASAR PARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30527 CEASAR PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
30527 CEASAR PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30527 CEASAR PARK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR is pet friendly.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR offers parking.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR has a pool.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 30527 CEASAR PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 30527 CEASAR PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
