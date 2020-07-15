All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

30060 Granda Hills Ct.

30060 Granda Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

30060 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
ENJOY THE VIEW!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785

Fall in love with this cute 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath TH, gated end unit, located on a pristine pond lot! Features include carpeting upstairs, ceramic tile downstairs, all kitchen appliances, two master suites upstairs, downstairs half bath, breakfast nook & neutral decor! Additional upgrades into custom paint, neutral decor, pedestal sink, large storage area, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and range, large covered screened enclosure with gorgeous view of the pristine pond. Additional features include a community pool, playground, park, tennis and close to area amenities, local schools, restaurants and shopping. Must see to appreciate.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5637785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have any available units?
30060 Granda Hills Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have?
Some of 30060 Granda Hills Ct.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30060 Granda Hills Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
30060 Granda Hills Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30060 Granda Hills Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. offers parking.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. has a pool.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have accessible units?
No, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 30060 Granda Hills Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30060 Granda Hills Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
