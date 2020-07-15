30060 Granda Hills Ct.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

ENJOY THE VIEW!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785



Fall in love with this cute 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath TH, gated end unit, located on a pristine pond lot! Features include carpeting upstairs, ceramic tile downstairs, all kitchen appliances, two master suites upstairs, downstairs half bath, breakfast nook & neutral decor! Additional upgrades into custom paint, neutral decor, pedestal sink, large storage area, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and range, large covered screened enclosure with gorgeous view of the pristine pond. Additional features include a community pool, playground, park, tennis and close to area amenities, local schools, restaurants and shopping. Must see to appreciate.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5637785)