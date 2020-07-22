All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

30019 Playa Del Rey Lane

30019 Playa Del Rey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

30019 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
$150.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! This home is ready for you! Quaint 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in a gated community with a community pool. Step into this home to nice kitchen with a breakfast area. The kitchen overlooks into a living dining combo with sliding glass doors over looking Florida’s sunshine. Downstairs you will also find a washer/dryer as well as a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Property include fitness center, tennis court, community pool, club house with a library and computers for the residents, basketball court, barbecue area and playground that are in walking distance of the home. Water included in the rent. Great location minutes from all of your shopping needs! Schedule your showing online today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have any available units?
30019 Playa Del Rey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have?
Some of 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30019 Playa Del Rey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane offer parking?
No, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane has a pool.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have accessible units?
No, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 30019 Playa Del Rey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
