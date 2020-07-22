30019 Playa Del Rey Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

$150.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! This home is ready for you! Quaint 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in a gated community with a community pool. Step into this home to nice kitchen with a breakfast area. The kitchen overlooks into a living dining combo with sliding glass doors over looking Florida’s sunshine. Downstairs you will also find a washer/dryer as well as a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Property include fitness center, tennis court, community pool, club house with a library and computers for the residents, basketball court, barbecue area and playground that are in walking distance of the home. Water included in the rent. Great location minutes from all of your shopping needs! Schedule your showing online today.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: Community Pool