Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE

29832 Cedar Waxwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29832 Cedar Waxwing Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Boyette Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Wesley Chapel, Boyette Oaks Subdivision. Newly painted,beautiful floor plan, high ceilings, arch doorways, a great room with a large kitchen that includes, New water resistant flooring, beautiful counter tops, upgraded 42" cabinets, an island, large pantry as well as a high top counter for bar stool seating. Off the great room are large sliding glass doors to the south-facing lanai, Fenced Back yard . The master suite has a garden tub, walk in shower, separate toilet closet, linen closet and dual sinks. Just off the great room is a 4th bedroom that would be perfect for a office. Conveniently located to schools, restaurants, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have any available units?
29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have?
Some of 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29832 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
