All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271

29254 Bay Hollow Drive · (727) 835-1809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

29254 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Saddlebrook Condo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in gated community of Saddlebrook, available to rent immediately upon approval. This beautiful and meticulous three bedroom 3 bath fully furnished condo is ready to move in. Enjoy a spacious living room, dining room with a view of the lake, golf course, and breathtaking sunset views, three spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, 3 bathrooms, and fully furnished with TV's, couch and beds, all you need to do is arrive. It is located less than 90 minutes drive to Orlando and most beautiful beaches on Gulf Coast of Florida.
Please contact Wayne Scott @ 727-835-1809

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have any available units?
29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 currently offering any rent specials?
29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 pet-friendly?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 offer parking?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not offer parking.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have a pool?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not have a pool.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have accessible units?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not have accessible units.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have units with dishwashers?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 have units with air conditioning?
No, 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity