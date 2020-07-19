29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in gated community of Saddlebrook, available to rent immediately upon approval. This beautiful and meticulous three bedroom 3 bath fully furnished condo is ready to move in. Enjoy a spacious living room, dining room with a view of the lake, golf course, and breathtaking sunset views, three spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, 3 bathrooms, and fully furnished with TV's, couch and beds, all you need to do is arrive. It is located less than 90 minutes drive to Orlando and most beautiful beaches on Gulf Coast of Florida.

Please contact Wayne Scott @ 727-835-1809