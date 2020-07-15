All apartments in Wesley Chapel
29009 OLD MARSH END
29009 OLD MARSH END

29009 Old Marsh End · No Longer Available
Location

29009 Old Marsh End, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
3/2 with 2 car garage & paved walkway and fruit trees (Laquat). Screened patio with tile floor. Enter this home with a tiled foyer, formal living & dining areas with laminate floors & chandelier. Plant shelves throughout. Kitchen appliances include gas range ,side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There are granite counters and a breakfast nook. Family room w/ plant shelves has sliding glass doors to screened patio with view of yard.Mater suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Shed in the backyard. Elementary School is near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have any available units?
29009 OLD MARSH END doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29009 OLD MARSH END have?
Some of 29009 OLD MARSH END's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29009 OLD MARSH END currently offering any rent specials?
29009 OLD MARSH END is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29009 OLD MARSH END pet-friendly?
No, 29009 OLD MARSH END is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END offer parking?
Yes, 29009 OLD MARSH END offers parking.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29009 OLD MARSH END does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have a pool?
No, 29009 OLD MARSH END does not have a pool.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have accessible units?
No, 29009 OLD MARSH END does not have accessible units.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29009 OLD MARSH END has units with dishwashers.
Does 29009 OLD MARSH END have units with air conditioning?
No, 29009 OLD MARSH END does not have units with air conditioning.
