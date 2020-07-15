29009 OLD MARSH END

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 with 2 car garage & paved walkway and fruit trees (Laquat). Screened patio with tile floor. Enter this home with a tiled foyer, formal living & dining areas with laminate floors & chandelier. Plant shelves throughout. Kitchen appliances include gas range ,side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There are granite counters and a breakfast nook. Family room w/ plant shelves has sliding glass doors to screened patio with view of yard.Mater suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Shed in the backyard. Elementary School is near by.