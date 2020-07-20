28574 Tranquil Lake Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool garage internet access pet friendly

Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1535830?accessKey=5d58



Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Tenant pays electricity, water & Internet. Woods view. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite countertop, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool with cabana, dog park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, and world class figure skate and hockey ice rank. ECO SMART energy efficient with radiant barriers that keep 2nd floor cooler.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051199)