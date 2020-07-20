All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
28574 Tranquil Lake Circle
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

28574 Tranquil Lake Circle

28574 Tranquil Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28574 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1535830?accessKey=5d58

Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Tenant pays electricity, water & Internet. Woods view. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite countertop, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool with cabana, dog park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, and world class figure skate and hockey ice rank. ECO SMART energy efficient with radiant barriers that keep 2nd floor cooler.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have any available units?
28574 Tranquil Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have?
Some of 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
28574 Tranquil Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 28574 Tranquil Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg