27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

RARE LEASE TO OWN OPTION! This POOL home is a dream! It has it all! Excellent location in Wesley Chapel, NO CDD, low HOA, A rated schools and less than 5 minutes to Wesley Chapel malls, restaurants and highways! If you're looking for a quiet spot close to everything you have found the right place! Sit by your pool and enjoy your premium view. Features of this newly renovated home include new AC, beautiful wood flooring, 6 inch baseboards, trending pewter grey stainless appliances with gas stove, quartz, beveled edge countertops, 10 ft. ceilings, 12 in. ceramic tile, interior and exterior paint, new cool deck and pool pump, new hot water heater. And if that wasn't enough, an organic garden with fruit trees frames your new home. Don't let this one get away! Be the first to get a chance at this amazing home, it will not last long!