Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

27834 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27834 Sky Lake Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RARE LEASE TO OWN OPTION! This POOL home is a dream! It has it all! Excellent location in Wesley Chapel, NO CDD, low HOA, A rated schools and less than 5 minutes to Wesley Chapel malls, restaurants and highways! If you're looking for a quiet spot close to everything you have found the right place! Sit by your pool and enjoy your premium view. Features of this newly renovated home include new AC, beautiful wood flooring, 6 inch baseboards, trending pewter grey stainless appliances with gas stove, quartz, beveled edge countertops, 10 ft. ceilings, 12 in. ceramic tile, interior and exterior paint, new cool deck and pool pump, new hot water heater. And if that wasn't enough, an organic garden with fruit trees frames your new home. Don't let this one get away! Be the first to get a chance at this amazing home, it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27834 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
