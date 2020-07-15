All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

27610 Pleasure Ride Loop

27610 Pleasure Ride Loop · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Features include: kitchen w/42 inch cherry cabinets, granite counters w/custom backsplash, loads of storage space, breakfast bar, built-in computer workstation, also includes stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances and spacious living/dining room combo w/sliding patio doors to balcony, vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom/master bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also spacious with a second bathroom. There is also an indoor laundry with washer/dryer included. Community Features: Olympic size pool, cabana with secure gated-access. Located just minutes from great schools, restaurants, golf, the Wiregrass Mall, Florida Center Ice Rink, the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, the Grove Shopping Center and Interstate 75.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180591

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL/TEXT GERMAN @813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4114990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have any available units?
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have?
Some of 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop currently offering any rent specials?
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop is pet friendly.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop offer parking?
Yes, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop offers parking.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have a pool?
Yes, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop has a pool.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have accessible units?
No, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 27610 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
