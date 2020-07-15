27610 Pleasure Ride Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Features include: kitchen w/42 inch cherry cabinets, granite counters w/custom backsplash, loads of storage space, breakfast bar, built-in computer workstation, also includes stainless steel refrigerator, newer appliances and spacious living/dining room combo w/sliding patio doors to balcony, vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom/master bath with dual sinks, walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also spacious with a second bathroom. There is also an indoor laundry with washer/dryer included. Community Features: Olympic size pool, cabana with secure gated-access. Located just minutes from great schools, restaurants, golf, the Wiregrass Mall, Florida Center Ice Rink, the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, the Grove Shopping Center and Interstate 75.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1180591



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL/TEXT GERMAN @813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4114990)