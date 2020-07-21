27451 CEDAR PARK COURT

Amenities

This large home in highly sought after Seven Oaks Community on a cul-de-sac. As you drive up the first thing you will notice is the professionally landscaped yard. Owner will continue to pay for weekly lawn service. Enter and you will be in awe at the wide open space of this 3000+ square foot home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 3 car garage! This home has a large master bedroom on the first floor with ensuite bath and another full bathroom on the first floor across from the beautiful study. Three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs plus a large loft area. Kitchen has a closet pantry, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and separate oven. kitchen is near the back and convenient to the family room. Washer and Dryer included. Call today to make your appointment to view this home!