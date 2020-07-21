All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

27451 CEDAR PARK COURT

27451 Cedar Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

27451 Cedar Park Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large home in highly sought after Seven Oaks Community on a cul-de-sac. As you drive up the first thing you will notice is the professionally landscaped yard. Owner will continue to pay for weekly lawn service. Enter and you will be in awe at the wide open space of this 3000+ square foot home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 3 car garage! This home has a large master bedroom on the first floor with ensuite bath and another full bathroom on the first floor across from the beautiful study. Three bedrooms and one full bath upstairs plus a large loft area. Kitchen has a closet pantry, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and separate oven. kitchen is near the back and convenient to the family room. Washer and Dryer included. Call today to make your appointment to view this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have any available units?
27451 CEDAR PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have?
Some of 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
27451 CEDAR PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 27451 CEDAR PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
