27337 Hollybrook Trail, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Saddlebrook Village West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home. It is loaded with upgrades and features NEW carpet throughout the home. One bedroom and a full bathroom located downstairs. Formal living and dining room. Great kitchen with 42' cabinets and island. Breakfast room with sliders to huge screened patio. Large family room with wood floors. Huge master bedroom upstairs with double door entry and double doors to private office/sitting area/nursery. Enormous bathroom with twin vanities and separate tub and shower. Large den and two more large bedrooms and third bathroom upstairs. Huge screened patio at the back facing onto conservation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL have any available units?
27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL have?
Some of 27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
27337 HOLLYBROOK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.