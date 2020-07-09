27324 FORDHAM DRIVE

Amenities

If you are looking for a huge home for your family in a great location, this 6 BR 4 BA home in Seven Oaks is it! In addition to the 6 bedrooms, it also has a loft and game room and is over 4,000sf! First floor has 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths with the other rooms upstairs. Loft would work as a great office! The eat in kitchen has a nice walk in pantry and tons of cabinet space. Home has a separate dining room, formal living room and family room. Laundry room has washer and dryer and convenient built-in shelves. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. You are going to love this home. Home and Community have so many amenities they can't all be listed. Call today to set an appointment with a leasing agent to view this home. Lawn care and exterior pest control included in rent.