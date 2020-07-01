27035 Firebush Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Wonderful 5 bedroom/ 3 bath / 3 car garage home located in the desirable community of Seven Oaks. This home sits on one of the most desirable lots in all of Seven Oaks with a waterfront view. You will love the open floorplan living this home provides by combining the Dining/Living rooms & the Family room w/ the Kitchen. There will be Fresh New Neutral Paint Upstairs and New Carpets installed once current resident vacates. The floorplan design is great for entertaining friends & family especially with the large screened enclosure with pool. On the main floor you also find the beautiful guest bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom. Your dream kitchen is equipped with wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, & Eat-in kitchen space. At the end of the day, retreat to your private master suite with a master bath w/ 2 walk-in closets, double vanity design w/ makeup area, shower & separate tub. There are also 3 more bedrooms & a full bath upstairs. Lawn and pool care included on the rent; pool comes equipped with a detachable child safety fence for around the pool. Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities, including clubhouse, cafe, pools, waterslide, splash pad, fitness center, playground, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts, soccer field, baseball diamond & bike/nature trails. It is conveniently located to 3 shopping malls, modern Hospital & State-of-the-Art Wellness/ Fitness center, I75 & so much more. Small Pets up to 30lbs. Occupied/ Available 04.27.2020.