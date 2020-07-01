All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

27035 Firebush Dr

27035 Firebush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27035 Firebush Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful 5 bedroom/ 3 bath / 3 car garage home located in the desirable community of Seven Oaks. This home sits on one of the most desirable lots in all of Seven Oaks with a waterfront view. You will love the open floorplan living this home provides by combining the Dining/Living rooms & the Family room w/ the Kitchen. There will be Fresh New Neutral Paint Upstairs and New Carpets installed once current resident vacates. The floorplan design is great for entertaining friends & family especially with the large screened enclosure with pool. On the main floor you also find the beautiful guest bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom. Your dream kitchen is equipped with wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, & Eat-in kitchen space. At the end of the day, retreat to your private master suite with a master bath w/ 2 walk-in closets, double vanity design w/ makeup area, shower & separate tub. There are also 3 more bedrooms & a full bath upstairs. Lawn and pool care included on the rent; pool comes equipped with a detachable child safety fence for around the pool. Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities, including clubhouse, cafe, pools, waterslide, splash pad, fitness center, playground, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts, soccer field, baseball diamond & bike/nature trails. It is conveniently located to 3 shopping malls, modern Hospital & State-of-the-Art Wellness/ Fitness center, I75 & so much more. Small Pets up to 30lbs. Occupied/ Available 04.27.2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27035 Firebush Dr have any available units?
27035 Firebush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27035 Firebush Dr have?
Some of 27035 Firebush Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27035 Firebush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27035 Firebush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27035 Firebush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr offers parking.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr have a pool?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr has a pool.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr have accessible units?
No, 27035 Firebush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 27035 Firebush Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27035 Firebush Dr has units with air conditioning.

