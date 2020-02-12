26527 Castleview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek. Beautiful wood floors throughout and the entire interior of the townhouse is in the process of being freshly painted. Nice sized kitchen open to the living area. Screened lanai is off the living area and there are no backyard neighbors, just nature! Laundry closet is upstairs and includes washer & dryer. HOA provides water so no water bill! Enjoy the community pool! So close to I-75, I-275, Wiregrass Mall & Tampa Premium Outlets!!!



(RLNE5849379)