Wesley Chapel, FL
26527 Castleview Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

26527 Castleview Way

26527 Castleview Way · (614) 595-6280
Location

26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26527 Castleview Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek. Beautiful wood floors throughout and the entire interior of the townhouse is in the process of being freshly painted. Nice sized kitchen open to the living area. Screened lanai is off the living area and there are no backyard neighbors, just nature! Laundry closet is upstairs and includes washer & dryer. HOA provides water so no water bill! Enjoy the community pool! So close to I-75, I-275, Wiregrass Mall & Tampa Premium Outlets!!!

(RLNE5849379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26527 Castleview Way have any available units?
26527 Castleview Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26527 Castleview Way have?
Some of 26527 Castleview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26527 Castleview Way currently offering any rent specials?
26527 Castleview Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26527 Castleview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 26527 Castleview Way is pet friendly.
Does 26527 Castleview Way offer parking?
Yes, 26527 Castleview Way does offer parking.
Does 26527 Castleview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26527 Castleview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26527 Castleview Way have a pool?
Yes, 26527 Castleview Way has a pool.
Does 26527 Castleview Way have accessible units?
No, 26527 Castleview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26527 Castleview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 26527 Castleview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26527 Castleview Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26527 Castleview Way does not have units with air conditioning.
