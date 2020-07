Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Bay at Cypress Creek. Very clean and ready for move in. Fantastic view with no rear neighbors. All rooms are spacious. Master bedroom is 15x11 with walk in closet. All bedrooms upstairs. Tile on main floor carpet upstairs. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter tops. Pet screening required.