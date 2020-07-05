All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1858 Montgomery Bell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1858 Montgomery Bell Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:52 AM

1858 Montgomery Bell Road

1858 Montgomery Bell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1858 Montgomery Bell Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
STUNNING UNION PARK PROPERTY AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER. Just look at this beautiful four bedroom and three and 1 half bath home boasting over 2900 square feet. Located in the desirable community of Union Park, this property is convenient to all the amenities that you desire, the community center, and highly rated schools. As you enter this home, you can just feel the custom-styled details like crown molding, wood work, and expert finishes. The study (to the right) and the first 2 bedrooms to the left lead you into the main living areas. The gourmet styled kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and an extra-large custom granite island. The amazing master suite has a walk in closet plus a spa-like bathroom including granite counter tops, dual sinks, and beautiful tile work in the shower area. Contact us today for more information about this home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have any available units?
1858 Montgomery Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have?
Some of 1858 Montgomery Bell Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 Montgomery Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Montgomery Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Montgomery Bell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road is pet friendly.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road offer parking?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not offer parking.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have a pool?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 Montgomery Bell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1858 Montgomery Bell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa