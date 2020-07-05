1858 Montgomery Bell Road

Amenities

STUNNING UNION PARK PROPERTY AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER. Just look at this beautiful four bedroom and three and 1 half bath home boasting over 2900 square feet. Located in the desirable community of Union Park, this property is convenient to all the amenities that you desire, the community center, and highly rated schools. As you enter this home, you can just feel the custom-styled details like crown molding, wood work, and expert finishes. The study (to the right) and the first 2 bedrooms to the left lead you into the main living areas. The gourmet styled kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and an extra-large custom granite island. The amazing master suite has a walk in closet plus a spa-like bathroom including granite counter tops, dual sinks, and beautiful tile work in the shower area. Contact us today for more information about this home!



